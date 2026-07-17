Beyond caps & medals: Manpreet’s wife shares untold story

As Manpreet Singh scripts history by becoming India’s most-capped hockey player, the spotlight naturally falls on his remarkable achievements on the field. But behind every record lies a story of unwavering commitment, personal sacrifice and the quiet strength of those who stand beside him. In a conversation with Aakanksha N Bhardwaj, Manpreet’s wife and strongest supporter, Illi Saddique, reflects on the unseen challenges of life, from months of separation and relentless discipline to raising a family while supporting one of India’s greatest hockey icons. She also shares her own journey from Malaysia to Punjab, the values that define their family and the lessons they hope to pass on to the next generation.

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Question: What are some of the biggest sacrifices, struggles and moments of hard work that people may not know about?

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Answer: Having witnessed Manpreet’s journey from close quarters, I can say that the medals and records are only the visible part of the story. The unseen part is built on years of sacrifice that I have had the privilege of witnessing closely. One of the biggest sacrifices is the time spent away from family. National camps often last for months, during which he misses birthdays, family gatherings and, now that we have children, countless milestones. Those moments can never be reclaimed. Relentless discipline is another major part of the sacrifice. Early mornings, strict diets, intense gym sessions, video analysis, and saying no to many things in life are all necessary to ensure his fitness and skills remain at the highest level, especially as modern hockey has become such a fast-paced game. Reaching this milestone was not about one tournament. It is about showing up every day for more than a decade. It is about consistency, resilience and giving everything to the game and to the country, year after year.

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Question: What qualities have helped him sustain such a long career?

Answer: It is a combination of character, discipline and an unwavering love for representing India. The biggest quality is his passion for wearing the Indian jersey. Even after hundreds of international matches, he still carries the same pride every time he steps onto the field. That sense of purpose fuels the sacrifices, the discipline and the desire to keep improving.

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Question: You are originally from Malaysia. What was your life like before marriage? Were you associated with sports?

Answer: I was born and raised in Malaysia, and my life before marriage was quite different from what it is today. Professionally, I have built my career in higher education and international student recruitment, which has allowed me to work with people from different countries and cultures. It is a field that requires patience, communication and problem-solving, qualities that have also helped me navigate life as the spouse of an elite athlete. Sports were not part of my profession, but through Manpreet I developed a deep appreciation for what it truly takes to compete at the highest level. Being behind the scenes has shown me the sacrifice, discipline and resilience that athletes and their families invest every single day. It has given me a completely new perspective on sport, not just as a game but as a way of life. Today, alongside my career, my greatest joy is being a wife and mother to our two daughters. Balancing work, family and the demands of being married to an international athlete is never easy, but it is deeply fulfilling. Watching Manpreet achieve milestones such as becoming India’s most-capped hockey player fills me with immense pride because I know the journey behind every achievement.

Question: How do you help him deal with pressure or setbacks?

Answer: Behind every athlete is a support system that quietly celebrates the highs and helps them through the lows. If I have been able to contribute in any way, it is simply by listening, encouraging him and being a place where Manpreet can truly be himself. Whenever he goes through a difficult phase or faces setbacks, I encourage him to focus on what he can control rather than the outside noise. Our daughters also have a wonderful way of bringing him joy and perspective. Seeing them run to him, play with him and make him laugh helps him switch off from the pressures of the sport.

Question: What does it really take to be the partner of a professional sportsperson?

Answer: Being the partner of a professional athlete requires patience, understanding and sacrifice. But when you truly understand their dream, those sacrifices become part of the journey. For me, it is about being his constant, supporting him through both the highs and the lows, creating a happy home for him to return to and reminding him that he is loved and that we are proud of him regardless of the result. His success is built on years of hard work, and I am simply grateful to be part of that journey.

Question: You moved from Malaysia to Punjab after marriage. How challenging was that transition in terms of language, culture, food & lifestyle?

Answer: Moving from Malaysia to Punjab was definitely a big transition. Everything was different, the language, culture, food and even the pace of life. In the beginning, there was a learning curve, but I embraced it with an open mind because I knew I was building a new home. Today, I enjoy the best of both worlds. I am proud of my Malaysian roots while also embracing Punjabi culture, traditions and values.

Question: As parents, how do you and Manpreet encourage your daughters? Do you hope they pursue sports like their father, or would you rather let them choose their own path?

Answer: As parents, our biggest priority is to raise kind, confident and happy daughters. We encourage them to explore different interests. If they choose sports, we will support them wholeheartedly, just as we would if they pursued any other passion. There is no pressure on them. We simply want them to follow their dreams with dedication, whatever path they choose.

Question: What are your dreams and aspirations for him. How do you envision life after hockey?

Answer: Despite everything he has achieved, knowing Manpreet, he still wants to contribute more to Indian hockey and continue inspiring the next generation. Life after hockey will definitely be different, but I believe it will be just as meaningful. I can see him staying connected to the sport and contributing to the growth of hockey in India. At the same time, I look forward to us spending more time together as a family and creating memories that we have had to put on hold because of his playing career.

Question: What message would you like to share with children and youngsters?

Answer: My message to children and young people is to dream big, but also understand that success does not happen overnight. Behind every achievement are years of hard work, discipline, sacrifice and resilience. Whether you choose sport or any other career, give it your best, stay humble and enjoy the process. Do not fear failure because challenges and setbacks are part of the journey.