Beyond marks and degrees: The new face of education

Quote: “Classrooms today are no longer confined within four walls. They are connected to a world of endless possibilities. Knowledge is instantly accessible, technology is an integral part of everyday life and the skills required for success are constantly evolving.” Dr Ajay Parashar,

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Principal, Trinity College, Jalandhar

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Education is evolving from rote learning to the development of creative, critical and adaptable thinkers, says Dr Ajay Parashar, Principal, Trinity College, Jalandhar. He believes the success of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 depends on effective implementation, collaboration and innovation to nurture responsible citizens prepared for life, work and nation-building. Here is his write-up.

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There was a time when education meant memorising facts for examinations and success was largely defined by marks, degrees and academic achievements. However, the world has transformed dramatically. Today, we live in an era where artificial intelligence, digital technologies, globalisation and rapidly evolving industries are redefining not only the nature of work but also the very purpose of education itself.

Classrooms today are no longer confined within four walls. They are connected to a world of endless possibilities. Knowledge is instantly accessible, technology is an integral part of everyday life and the skills required for success are constantly evolving. In this changing landscape, the role of education has expanded from merely transferring information to developing thinkers, innovators, problem-solvers and responsible citizens.

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The question before educators is no longer “What should students know?” but rather “What should students become?” Education today must inspire creativity, foster critical thinking, develop emotional intelligence and prepare learners to confidently face the challenges of the future.

For decades, the Indian education system has been admired for producing scholars, professionals, scientists and administrators of global repute. Yet, it has often been criticised for placing excessive emphasis on rote learning, rigid academic structures and examination-centric outcomes. While knowledge remains essential, the demands of the 21st century require creativity, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and adaptability — skills that cannot be measured solely through marks and grades.

In this context, NEP 2020 represents one of the most visionary educational reforms in independent India. Unlike earlier approaches that focused primarily on academic content, NEP seeks to build an education system that is holistic, multidisciplinary, flexible and learner-centric. It shifts the focus from “learning what to think” to “learning how to think.”

One of the most promising aspects of NEP is its emphasis on skill development and experiential learning. By integrating vocational education, internships, industry exposure and practical learning opportunities into mainstream education, the policy bridges the long-standing gap between classrooms and workplaces. Today’s employers seek problem-solvers, innovators and lifelong learners. NEP acknowledges this reality and encourages institutions to prepare students not merely for examinations, but for life itself.

Equally significant is the policy’s encouragement of multidisciplinary education. The future does not belong to isolated disciplines; it belongs to those who can connect knowledge across fields. A student of science should understand ethics and communication, while a student of humanities should be familiar with technology and innovation. Such integration nurtures well-rounded individuals capable of addressing complex societal challenges.

However, the success of any educational reform ultimately depends on its implementation. Educational institutions, teachers, policymakers, parents and students must work together to translate the vision of NEP into meaningful outcomes. Infrastructure, faculty development, digital accessibility, industry collaboration and continuous innovation will play a crucial role in ensuring that the policy achieves its transformative goals.

As educators, we must remember that education is not merely the transfer of information; it is the cultivation of wisdom, character and purpose. The true measure of an educational system lies not in the number of degrees it awards, but in the quality of citizens it creates.

As India stands on the threshold of becoming a global knowledge leader, our classrooms must become laboratories of innovation, creativity and human values. NEP offers a powerful roadmap for this journey. The destination is not simply a more educated nation, but a more enlightened one.

The future of education is not about filling minds; it is about igniting them. And when young minds are ignited with knowledge, skills, values and vision, they gain the power to illuminate not only their own futures but also the future of the nation itself.