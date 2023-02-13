Bhadas village sets precedent with 'simple' weddings

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 11

For the past nearly one month, no bride at Bhadas village has worn a lehnga during ‘lavan’, no baraat (even from other states) has come after 12 pm, no ‘milni’ has been marked with exchange of costly gifts (only siropas are exchanged) and no one has sneaked away food from a wedding or gurdwara langar to their homes. In times of big-fat Punjabi weddings and related splurge, Bhadas village at Bholath in Kapurthala has stood up against the ‘kohr’ (scourge) of dowry to uphold “Saade Vyah” (simple weddings).

This is the will of people This is the will of the village people. We haven’t imposed these rules on any family. Most of them fall in lower income group. They were fed up with escalating costs.Rs Nishan Singh Baliyan, village resident Ban on drugs too There is also a ban on selling drugs and intoxicants in the village. The violation of the ban invites a fine of Rs 5,000. Anyone informing the panchayat of those selling drugs is rewarded with Rs 5,000.

To relieve families of age-old expenditures and expenses, an entire list of fine has been declared for those who violate “wedding austerity” rules. A list of 13 such rules have been put up at all village public places - Bus Stand, Guru Ghar, bank, etc.

As the village’s newly devised list of austerity rules overturn centuries of regressive and patriarchal practices, well-to-do NRI families also join in to abstain from the big splurge. The rules state: “Those taking away langar will be fined Rs 11,000 and will conduct 2 months’ jora sewa at gurdwara (committee, sarpanch or key office-bearers indulging in the same will be fined Rs 30,000 and sentenced to 3 months’ jora sewa). Baraat and lavan will be held before 12 pm, baraats coming after that will be fined Rs 11,000; lehngas at Lavan have been prohibited; those sending anyone except family members for a “fera” post wedding to bride’s home, will be fined Rs 11,000; only authorised bhands, bazigars or khusras (eunuchs) can perform at weddings. “Vadhais” (token money) for eunuchs and bhands have been fixed at Rs 11,000 and Rs 1,100, respectively.

Perturbed by the inconvenience faced by residents for holding costly weddings and paaths, the village panchayat, Guru Ghar Prabhdhak Committee and village residents met on January 20 in which unanimous decisions to implement these rules were taken by all village members. The village has a population of 6,000 to 7,000. Out of 2200 votes, 800 are NRI voters. Despite presence of many NRIs, all residents have been abiding by the guidelines religiously.

The rules are an extenion of a slew of other progressive measures at the village which are ensured by benevolent NRIs - Bhadas village has its own STP, water treatment plant, village houses don’t have ramps to prevent encroachments and beautification projects and green cover have been built by NRI support.

Nishan Singh Baliyan, husband of village Sarpanch Kulwinder Kaur Baliyan said, “This is the will of people. We haven’t imposed these rules on any family. We noticed akhand paaths began to be reduced in the village. When we asked, we got to know people were fed up of escalating costs. Almost half the langar at paaths or weddings was being taken away by visitors to their homes, which was adding massively to the hosts’ costs. Lenhgas cost much and girls in big lehngas couldn’t get up after sitting during lavan. Hefty wedding expenses added to woes. So the entire village decided to do away with the tedious practices.”

Nishan added, “In the past eight weddings which happened after we put up signs, all baraats turned up before 12 pm. These include baraats from Haryana, Kurukshetra, Machiwara, etc. We have never needed fine anyone. We are being called by other panchayats wanting to emulate us. We just want to rid society of the kohr (scourge) of daaj (dowry).”