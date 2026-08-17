Bhagat hoists Tricolour, highlights welfare initiatives at Independence Day function in Jalandhar

Marking the 80th Independence Day, Punjab Horticulture, Freedom Fighters and Defence Services Welfare Minister Mohinder Bhagat hoisted the national flag at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar. He inspected the parade and took the salute from an impressive march-past. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and Police Commissioner Satinder Singh were also present on the occasion.

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Addressing the district-level Independence Day function, Bhagat extended his greetings to Indians across the country and abroad. Paying tribute to freedom fighters and martyrs, he said the sacrifices of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, Kartar Singh Sarabha, Udham Singh, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, Diwan Singh Kalepani and countless others had made it possible for citizens to live and breathe in a free nation.

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Bhagat said Punjab had a proud legacy in the freedom struggle, with Punjabis making some of the greatest sacrifices for the country. He said the Punjab Government was committed to fulfilling the dreams of the martyrs and taking the state forward on the path of development.

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Highlighting measures for defence personnel and the families of martyrs, Bhagat said ex-gratia assistance for the heirs of soldiers who die in service had been increased from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Agniveers had also been brought under the scheme. Families of police personnel who lose their lives in the service of the state and nation would likewise receive Rs 1 crore.

On agriculture and horticulture, Bhagat said a nearly Rs 1,300-crore project, being implemented with the support of Japan’s JICA, would promote high-value and climate-resilient horticultural crops. He said the area under horticulture in Punjab had increased to 5.21 lakh hectares.

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He added that Rs 7,200 crore had been spent on strengthening canal irrigation, increasing coverage from 20.89 lakh acres in 2022 to nearly 60.30 lakh acres, or around 80 per cent.

Highlighting welfare and development initiatives, the minister said the budget for the Rangla Punjab Development Scheme had been doubled from Rs 585 crore in 2025-26 to Rs 1,170 crore in 2026-27.

Under the Mai-Dhiyaan Satkaar Scheme, more than 65.62 lakh beneficiaries had received Rs 2,274.42 crore as of August 1, 2026.

The minister also outlined the government’s anti-drug and anti-gangster campaigns, claiming that more than 75,000 drug smugglers and over 59,000 gangsters, associates and wanted accused had been arrested.

Later, Bhagat honoured the families of freedom fighters and martyrs and distributed tricycles, wheelchairs and sewing machines among needy beneficiaries.

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, MLA Balkar Singh, ADGP Nageshwar Rao, Divisional Commissioner Ramveer Singh, District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood, Mayor Vineet Dhir, District Planning Committee Chairman Amritpal Singh, Punjab Agro Export Corporation Limited Chairman Mangal Singh Bassi, Jalandhar Improvement Trust Chairman Ramneek Singh Randhawa, AAP leaders Rajwinder Kaur Thiara and Nitin Kohli, among others, were present at the function.