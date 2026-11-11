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Home / Jalandhar / Bhagat opens state inter-school games in Jalandhar

Bhagat opens state inter-school games in Jalandhar

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:46 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Punjab Cabinet Minister Mohinder Bhagat inaugurates the 70th Punjab State Inter-District School Games (2026–27) at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, Jalandhar.
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Minister Mohinder Bhagat on Wednesday inaugurated the 70th Punjab State Inter-District School Games (2026–27) at the School of Eminence, Ladowali Road, here.

Organised by the Department of School Education and the District School Tournament Committee, Jalandhar, the tournament features Kurash and martial arts competitions running from November 11 to November 14. Student-athletes are competing across Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 boys' categories.

Accompanied by the President, Hockey Punjab, and senior AAP leader, Nitin Kohli, the minister encouraged the participants to cultivate a competitive spirit and a champion’s mindset. Bhagat emphasised that engaging the youth in competitive sports is essential for weaning them away from social evils and keeping them physically fit and rooted in their cultural ethos. He noted that success in these inter-district games serves as a springboard for young talent to represent Punjab on national and international stages.

Meanwhile, President Hockey Punjab Nitin Kohli also expressed his best wishes for the students participating in this state school games. Citing recent national sporting achievements in hockey with first ever international hockey tournament hosted by Punjab, he expressed confidence that Punjab's budding athletes will continue to bring glory to the nation.

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