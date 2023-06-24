Bhagat Singh Chowk traders want maze of cables to go

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, June 23

The presence of intertwined telephone and cable wires in the entire city is not only ruining the city’s look, but also making residents worried that no action is being taken by the Municipal Corporation.

“We are not in a position to do something, but MC authorities are. They should definitely do their bit to resolve this long pending issue,” city residents said. Even though MC authorities say there are plans to work on the problem, hardly anything is done on ground.

Popular Bhagat Singh Chowk, Attari Bazar, Phagwara Gate and every other bazaar that are in the core areas of the city are grappling with the wire mess. There is a footfall of hundreds and thousands of customers in these famous bazaars on a daily basis. Residents said it was such a shame that the chowk dedicated to such a great freedom fighter was also getting shadowed under the web of tangled wires.

Inderjeet Singh, the owner of a shoe showroom situated near Bhagat Singh Chowk said these overhanging wires create problems for the customers and vehicles that pass through these narrow lanes of the market. “Sometimes, an auto gets stuck because of the wires, resulting in chaos in the market area. Until now, thankfully no untoward incident has happened, but to avoid any mishap, steps should be taken,” he said.

Sangeeta Chawla, a resident who was present at the shop near Bhagat Singh Chowk, said it was not possible to take kids in such bazaars as these wires could result in any problem any time.

Another shop owner said wires dangling in front of his shop were a reason in itself to send the customer back from outside. “They don’t even want to enter. Then we tie the wires up so that we don’t suffer economically. I don’t know why nothing has been done yet,” he said.