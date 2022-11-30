Bhagat Singh football tournament concludes

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, November 29

The 13th Annual Football Tournament organised by Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh Sports Club Garhshankar concluded at the Government Senior Secondary School, Garhshankar.

School level and village level teams participated in the tournament. The final match of the school level teams was played between the teams of Khalsa School, Nawanshahr and Doaba School, Parowal, in which Khalsa School was the winner. The village level final match was played between Shaheed Bhagat Singh club, Garhshankar and Panama team.

Both the teams were declared as winners. Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Singh Rouri attended the prize distribution ceremony as the chief guest and distributed prizes to the winning teams and players. MP Manish Tiwari, former MLA Luv Kumar Goldy, Pankaj Kirpal, Harvel Saini, Teji Sandhu, DSP Daljit Singh, BDPO Manjinder Kaur and

Tehsildar Tapan Bhanot among others were present as guests of honour.