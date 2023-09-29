 Bhagat Singh remembered : The Tribune India

Bhagat Singh remembered

Jalandhar: Remembering the legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 116th birth anniversary, students of Shiv Jyoti Public School were made aware about this day through a video presentation prepared by teachers. Sabhi Arora and Megha Kumar under the supervision of Pragati House masters Rekha Joshi and Sumedha. It was technically supervised by Bhupinderjit Singh. Principal Parveen Saili apprised the students that his sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the cause of India’s freedom continue to inspire generations. Additional vice-principal Mamta Arora appreciated the initiative taken by the teachers.

Tributes paid to freedom fighter

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University’s (IKGPTU) NSS wing observed the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh today at its main campus where a number of NSS volunteers, NCC cadets, students and faculty members, non-teaching staff and officials participated. Dr Sarabjit Singh delivered a lecture on the life of Shaheed-e-Azam. He cited various incidences of the life of Bhagat Singh which reflected that he was a great scholar of Sanskrit, an ardent follower of Arya Samaj. He told that he stood for equal rights for all and therefore, he observed fast unto death when his fellow prisoners were served below quality food. VC Dr Susheel Mittal and Registrar of the university, Dr SK Mishra, appealed to the students to adopt values of righteousness in their life. NSS coordinator Dr Chander Parkash told the students that Bhagat Singh was a scholar, revolutionary and having an unwavering personality.

Saplings distributed among students

The birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh was celebrated with great enthusiasm at St Soldier Group of Institutions. On the occasion, Principal Rupinderjit Singh, Principal Harjeet Singh and all staff members paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh by offering flowers on his portrait. After this, the group staff distributed saplings among students. Chairman Anil Chopra, vice-chairperson Sangeeta Chopra congratulated the students on the birthday of Bhagat Singh and inspired them to plant more and more trees. On the occasion, students remembered Shaheed Bhagat Singh by raising slogans of ‘inquilab zindabad’. All teachers and non-teaching staff were present during the programme.

Seminar on World Tourism Day

A seminar on World Tourism Day titled ‘Tourism and Green Investment’ was organised at DIPS-IMT in which poster-making and speech competition was organised for the students. Students created various historical buildings from around the world and gave information about them. Teachers gave information to the children about different countries and culture. They told that students who want to make career in the field of tourism, airlines and hotel industry should have knowledge of the history of their country and the main places related to them. They explained how tourism sector affects the economy of a country and helps in taking the country’s economy forward. In poster-making contest, Alka stood first, Karenjit and Sachin stood second, in speech competition, Aniket stood first and Simran stood second. Principal Ravi Siddu said that the main objective of celebrating this day is to make the students aware of the role of tourism.

60 students participate in quiz contest

The Chandrayaan Vipnet Club of PG Department of Physics and Institutional Innovation Council of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya participated in a quiz competition on Chandrayaan-3 organised by My Gov. Around 60 students of various classes participated in the event. The event enabled the students to explore about country’s lunar mission and made them feel proud about history created by their motherland India, by being the first to land on Moon’s south pole. Along with students, Principal Ajay Sareen, Dr Anjana Bhatia, Dean IIC and faculty members of Physics Department also participated in the event. Principal Ajay Sareen congratulated the students for participating in the national-level quiz competition and motivated them to keep themselves updated about the recent progress of Chandrayaan-3.

KMV Collegiate wins Softball c’ship

KMV Collegiate Senior Secondary School softball team bagged champion position in the district-level tournament organised by the Education Department, Jalandhar. It is pertinent to mention that nine students from this team has also been selected for the state-level championship. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the team players and averred that players at KMV are provided many facilities which include free education, hostel, mess and transport facilities. They avail a lot from state of the art infrastructure comprising gymnasium, health club, swimming pool and sprawling play grounds. Atima Sharma Dwivedi also adumbrated that KMV will continue to provide these facilities to the students who continue to prove their mettle in sports arena. Principal also lauded the efforts of Dr Davinder, Manpreet Kaur and coach Philip Chouhan for this achievement.

