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Home / Jalandhar / Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: Across the border, Lahore remembers a revolutionary’s legacy

Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: Across the border, Lahore remembers a revolutionary’s legacy

Gathering unanimously urges Pakistan to consider martyr for Nishan-e-Pakistan, India for Bharat Ratna

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Sanjiv Kumar Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 10:49 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Bhagat Singh. Photo for representational purpose only
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The Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation, Pakistan, organised a commemorative ceremony at the Democratic Lawn of the Lahore High Court Bar Association on Sunday to mark the 119th birth anniversary of revolutionary Bhagat Singh.

Sharing details with this correspondent, foundation chairman Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi said the event was attended by lawyers, intellectuals, civil society representatives and admirers of Bhagat Singh.

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Qureshi said Bhagat Singh’s courage, political consciousness and sacrifice had an enduring place in the history of the subcontinent’s freedom movement.

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He added that the younger generations should be introduced to his ideas, writings, struggle and sacrifice.

“Bhagat Singh does not belong to the history of only one region or community. He is an important part of the shared history of the Indian subcontinent,” he said.

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Qureshi said Lahore held a special place in Bhagat Singh’s life. He referred to historical records concerning former Pakistan Governor-General Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s interventions in the Central Legislative Assembly in 1929 on issues concerning political prisoners and hunger-striking prisoners.

The gathering unanimously adopted a resolution urging the Government of Pakistan to consider Bhagat Singh for the Nishan-e-Pakistan and the Government of India to consider him for the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contribution to the freedom movement.

Participants called for preservation and wider accessibility of documents related to Bhagat Singh’s trial, writings and association with Lahore, saying his legacy could promote greater awareness of the shared history of Pakistan and India.

Tributes were also paid to Rajguru and Sukhdev, and others who sacrificed their lives during the freedom struggle.

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