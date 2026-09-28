To mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Assistant Commissioner (General), SBS Nagar, Ramanjeet, a PCS officer, was among those who donated blood at a camp organised at the BDC Blood Centre here on Monday. The officer also paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Founder members of the BDC Blood Centre, including president Sulakshan Sareen, secretary JS Gidda, finance secretary Parvesh Kumar and vice-president GS Toor, were among the attendees of the event.

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Gidda said the martyr had dreamt of an egalitarian and just society. He urged people, particularly youngsters, to contribute towards building such a society and make voluntary blood donation a regular practice.

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He lauded Ramanjeet for regularly donating blood.

The technical in-charge of the BDC Blood Centre appealed to healthy people aged between 18 and 65 to donate blood at intervals of 90 days to help meet the requirements of patients admitted to hospitals.