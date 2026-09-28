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Home / Jalandhar / Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: In red, a pledge to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive

Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: In red, a pledge to keep the spirit of sacrifice alive

Blood donation camp held at BDC Blood Centre in Nawanshahr

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Our Correspondent
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 10:53 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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Assistant Commissioner (General), SBS Nagar, Ramanjeet donates blood during a drive organised at the BDC Blood Centre on Monday.
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To mark the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, Assistant Commissioner (General), SBS Nagar, Ramanjeet, a PCS officer, was among those who donated blood at a camp organised at the BDC Blood Centre here on Monday. The officer also paid floral tributes to the martyr.

Founder members of the BDC Blood Centre, including president Sulakshan Sareen, secretary JS Gidda, finance secretary Parvesh Kumar and vice-president GS Toor, were among the attendees of the event.

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Gidda said the martyr had dreamt of an egalitarian and just society. He urged people, particularly youngsters, to contribute towards building such a society and make voluntary blood donation a regular practice.

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He lauded Ramanjeet for regularly donating blood.

The technical in-charge of the BDC Blood Centre appealed to healthy people aged between 18 and 65 to donate blood at intervals of 90 days to help meet the requirements of patients admitted to hospitals.

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