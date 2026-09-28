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Home / Jalandhar / Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: 'Inquilab Zindabad' rings out on road to martyr’s ancestral village

Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary: 'Inquilab Zindabad' rings out on road to martyr’s ancestral village

Bike rally to Khatkar Kalan organised in Phagwara

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:02 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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The rally witnessed participation by a large number of youngsters. Tribune Photo
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The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Naujawan Sabha and Punjab Students Federation organised a motorcycle and scooter rally from the Delhi Shaheed Memorial here to Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of revolutionary Bhagat Singh, to mark his birth anniversary.

The rally was led by sabha state president Manjinder Singh Dhesi, state finance secretary Advocate Ajay Phillaur and PSF state president Ravinder Lohgarh.

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Addressing participants, the leaders said Bhagat Singh and his comrades had envisioned a society based on the welfare of humanity, while alleging that the present political system was moving in the opposite direction.

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The leaders alleged that the authorities were carrying out an SIR exercise aimed at excluding the poor, Dalit and minority communities from electoral rolls.

They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that such issues could undermine transparency and people’s freedom in the electoral process.

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They also levelled allegations against the Punjab Government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the drug menace, claiming that the youth were increasingly being pushed towards drug addiction.

The rally, which was also led by Makhan Sangrami, Jasvir Dhesi and Advocate Baldev Sahni, witnessed participation by a large number of youth and students. Carrying white flags bearing Bhagat Singh’s portrait, the participants raised slogans of “Inquilab Zindabad” and “Samrajwad Murdabad”, creating a charged atmosphere during the march.

Tehsil secretary Sunil Bhaini and joint secretary Gurinderjit Gary also addressed the gathering. Among those who led different groups during the motorcycle rally were Tarjinder Dhaliwal, tehsil committee member Amrik Rurka, Gagandeep Gagga, Sunny Jassal, Sonu Dhesi, Ricky Miowal, Paras Phillaur, Sandeep Singh, Rashpal Birdi, Sukha Bundala, Labhu Rurki, Aman Rurki, Sabi Rajgommal and Lakhvir Khokhewal.

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