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Home / Jalandhar / Bhagat Singh’s writings to be available free-of-cost on Sept 28

Bhagat Singh’s writings to be available free-of-cost on Sept 28

English edition added this year to widen access

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar advocate Yuvraj Singh to distribute Bhagat Singh’s writings free of cost on September 28.
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Books featuring Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh’s letters, articles and ideas will be available free of cost to readers at CT University, Shahpur Campus, Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall and New Courts, Jalandhar, on September 28. This year, the distribution will also include an English edition, along with the Punjabi books that have been circulated for the past seven years.

The initiative will give readers an opportunity to take home a collection of Bhagat Singh’s own writings and engage with his views on subjects including freedom, education, equality, social injustice and reason. More than 30,000 copies have been distributed since the drive began in 2018.

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The initiate has been started by Jalandhar-based advocate Yuvraj Singh who has distributed more than 30,000 copies of Bhagat Singh’s writings since 2018.

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Explaining the idea behind these books distribution, Singh recalled that during his student days, he visited Mai Heera Gate to buy Bhagat Singh’s Jail Dairy but the book cost around Rs 1,600 which was more than he could afford from his pocket money.

He decided that if he became financially stable, he would make such books available to others for free. He noted that the books are available through the year, but larger distribution drives are organised on September 28 and March 23 as symbolic gestures marking the Bhagat Singh’s birth and martyrdom anniversaries.

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This year, readers in Jalandhar will have something new to look forward to. After years of distributing the books primarily in Punjabi, the organisers have brought out an English edition. Singh said the decision followed interactions with students at CT University, where the he found that students came from southern states and are foreign nationals and they could not read Punjabi.

Hence, the English edition, he said, was intended to make Bhagat Singh’s writings accessible to this wider group of readers. The initiative is also set to cross another language barrier next year, with a Hindi edition planned for March 23.

The books are distributed without charge and the organisers say there is no commercial purpose behind the initiative. Sita Ram Bansal helped collect and compile the writings while Dr Manbir Singh, Pro-Chancellor of CT University, encouraged the move to English. Advocate Gursharan Singh Sohal, USA, has supported the initiative, while Vice-Chairman S Harpreet Singh has helped facilitate its distribution among students.

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