Bhagat’s exit won’t hit BJP’s poll prospects, says Sharma

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 15

The exit of Mahinder Bhagat from the BJP has evinced both defiance and a tinge of nostalgia from the party. After his father’s withdrawal from active politics due to health issues, Bhagat is credited for being one of the builders of party’s urban Hindu base, with his work for years.

Senior leaders unanimously said his exit wouldn’t impact the party, though they termed it unfortunate. Some even expressed hopes of his return. However, others said it’s too late for the party to give him another chance now.

Such is the impact of his exit that his own family is now politically divided. While father Chunni Lal Bhagat swears loyalty to BJP, Mahinder Bhagat and son Atul have headed to AAP. Bhagat even accused the party of exploiting his father’s feelings.

As his father Chunni Lal held a presser upon his exit yesterday, he and party colleague former MLA KD Bhandari both shed tears. BJP Punjab incharge, Vijay Rupani, on Bhagat, today said: “The exit of one leader won’t impact the party. The people are with PM Narendra Modi and have vested their faith in the BJP.”

state BJP president Ashwani Sharma said, “The BJP is like an ocean. It creates the worker. It has made Bhagat ji fight elections twice. Even his father is hurt. There will also be some pain in an old worker leaving, especially one who’s built by the party. But his exit won’t change a thing. It’s a cadre-based party where organisation is greater than an individual.”

National executive member and former minister Manoranjan Kalia, “It is unfortunate. His father Chunni Lal Bahagt is 90 plus. He openly said he was with the party. His son had been lured. So this sadness is certainly there. He had come to my residence a day ago. Even in 2022, he had thought of making the shift. But then he talked to me. And he stopped. I was not aware of his plans to join AAP this time.”