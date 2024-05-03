Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 2

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a roadshow while campaigning for the AAP Hoshiarpur candidate Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal in Phagwara on Thursday.

Someone showered flowers on Mann, which hit his nose. After this, the CM kept mum for some time. The number of cops and their vehicles was much more than AAP activists in the roadshow.

The police closed Railway Road, Banga Road, Gandhi Chowk, Y-Point, Loha Mandi road and Mandi Road for vehicles by installing barricades. Shopkeepers were disappointed as the road closure affected their business.

An ambulance, which was part of the CM’s cavalcade, developed a snag and stopped abruptly. People were seen trying to push start the ambulance. Maan kept his distance from local AAP leaders. Dr Chabbewal and Cabinet Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa stood with the CM in an open vehicle. Leaders of several unions were rounded up by the police before CM’s roadshow. They were released after the culmination of the roadshow.

