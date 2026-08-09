Bhagwant Mann lays foundation stone of Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre at Kartarpur

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday laid the foundation of the the Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre at the Naugajjan village at Kartarpur in Jalandhar.

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The foundation was laid in the presence of Dera Sachkhand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das and prominent leaders of the Sant Samaj from across the region.

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The centre, which had been a long pending demand of the Ravidassia community as well as Dalits in the region, would be the first research and study centre in the state, dedicated to studying the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas.

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The ceremony comes close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Jalandhar in July, when he flagged off the special train for Ravidassia devotees, Sant Ravidas Express.

The government’s foundation ceremony on Sunday also comes months before the state goes to polls ahead of the 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidas in 2027, for which the government is already holding Guru Ravidas documentary screenings and kirtan darbars.

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Mann laid the foundation of the project tying a mauli (ceremonial thread) to a brick handed to him by saints present.

Coming up at a cost of Rs 25.55 crore, the CM said the government will pool in as much additional money as the project requires. He also promised allocations of Rs 100 crore for celebrating the 650th Parkash Purab.

Speaking on the occasion, Mann said, “Foundation stone of the Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre has been laid today at a cost of Rs 25.55 crore. Guru Ravidas ji’s bani (teachings) were dedicated to humanity. His teachings will be studied at the centre, professors will come and classes and seminars will happen. We have also started preparing for his 650th Parkash Purab, for which I have instructed my finance minister to open up the treasury. For celebrations, we have kept a budget of Rs 100 crore aside. Guru Ravidas’ philosophy is reaching homes through documentary shows and vans which will go to 13,000 villages across 23 districts.”

Mann further added, “Guru Ravidas led a movement against forces which divide the society and it turned into the Bhakti lehar. The seed of hatred doesn’t grow in Punjab. I can see all different communities sharing space here. This is our power. Our enemies tried a lot to disrupt our brotherhood, through bombs and AK-47s, but it didn’t break. Therefore, stay united.”

The CM also acknowledged the presence of Sant Niranjan Das at the venue.

He said, “Padma Shri is a very big award, received only by chosen people. Sant Niranjan Das received it for his achievements in the field of religion, which makes us hold our head high with pride.”

Mann, while addressing the Dera Ballan chief, later ended his speech saying, “You don’t sit for too long at functions. But today you have come on being asked by us. I would only say “Jai Gurudev, Dhann Gurudev.”

The stage of the event saw the sant samaaj seated on the left, cabinet ministers on the right and leaders, halka incharges, etc in the middle.

AAP State President Aman Arora, cabinet ministers Harpal Cheema, Harjot Bains, Dr Ravjot Singh and party halka incharges amongst others were also present on the occasion.

Features of the Guru Rav idas Bani Adhyayan Centre

The Guru Ravidas Bani Adhyayan Centre, coming up on 10.5 acres of land at Naugajjan village, will feature an administrative block equipped with modern classrooms, a dedicated library and specialised coaching facilities to accommodate up to 500 students. The centre will also have volleyball and basketball courts, separate hostels for boys and girls, a statue of Guru Ravidas, and a Guru Ravidas Bani Interpretation Hall showcasing materials and artefacts related to the life and teachings of Guru Ravidas.