‘Bhagwat Katha’ blends spirituality with social reform in Hoshiarpur

The week-long Shrimad Bhagwat Katha organised by Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan at Roshan Ground, left a deep spiritual and social impact on devotees. The event drew large gatherings each evening, transforming the venue into a space of devotion, reflection and collective awakening.

Advertisement

The discourse was delivered by Sadhvi Vaishnavi Bharti, disciple of Ashutosh Maharaj, who presented the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagwat in a manner that seamlessly connected spirituality with contemporary social concerns. Her sermons emphasised that true religion goes beyond rituals, calling for ethical living, self-discipline and inner transformation.

Advertisement

Addressing national and social challenges, she highlighted the urgent need to steer youth away from drug addiction and moral decline, urging them to embrace righteous conduct and constructive thinking. She stressed that a value-driven younger generation is essential for building a strong and harmonious nation.

Advertisement

Underscoring ethical and spiritual responsibilities, Sadhvi spoke about the importance of meditation, self-introspection and disciplined living as tools to cultivate mental clarity and emotional resilience. She linked spiritual growth with social harmony, noting that inner peace naturally leads to responsible citizenship and compassionate behaviour.

Raising her voice against pressing social evils, she strongly condemned female foeticide and called for a renewed commitment to gender equality and women’s dignity. She described daughters as equal contributors to society and urged collective efforts to ensure their safety, respect and empowerment.

Advertisement

Environmental consciousness also formed a key part of her message. Describing nature as a divine blessing, she appealed for tree plantation, water conservation and cleanliness, aligning spiritual duty with ecological responsibility.

The discourse also emphasised family values, particularly the moral obligation to serve and respect parents, describing it as a cornerstone of ethical life. More than a religious gathering, the Katha emerged as a platform for moral awakening—blending spirituality with social responsibility and inspiring individuals to lead purposeful, value-based lives.