‘Bhajan prabhat’ organised to mark Diwali in Phagwara

Divya Jyoti Jagrati Sansthan organised a grand bhajan prabhat programme in Phagwara on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, drawing a large number of devotees who immersed themselves in devotional music and spiritual fervour.

The programme began with Ganesh Vandana, followed by melodious devotional renditions by Sadhvi Jagdeesha Bharti, Sadhvi Akhand Jyoti Bharti and Sadhvi Punya Bharti. Their soulful bhajans created a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. As the hymn ‘Ram Sumir ke Raham Kare na’ resonated through the venue, devotees joined in the devotional celebration, expressing their reverence for Lord Shri Ram.

Addressing the congregation, Sadhvi Soumya Bharti, preacher of the sansthan, delivered an inspiring spiritual discourse. She said that those who sincerely remember Lord Shri Ram are blessed with his infinite grace.

Prasad was distributed among the devotees at the conclusion of the programme. Volunteers ensured a smooth conduct of the event.