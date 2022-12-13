Harbhajan Singh Bhajji comes to rescue of Oman returnee, extends Rs 2L help

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 12

Having already helped a young girl return safely from Oman where she was reportedly put to slavery, cricketer and Aam Aadmi Party MP Harbhajan Singh, popularly known as Bhajji, played a host to the girl and her father after her safe return and offered a monetary help of Rs 2 lakh to the affected family.

The victim, Kamaljit Kaur, and her father Sikander Singh from Barkandi village of Bathinda visited him at his place here and thanked him for coming to their rescue in their tough time. Kamaljit said her phone had also been taken away but she had somehow managed to contact AAP leader Iqbal Singh, who had further asked Harbhajan for his intervention through the Centre.

Harbhajan had managed to contact the Indian Ambassador in the Arab country and ensured her safe return. The Class 10 pass girl said she wanted to improve the economic condition of her family and thus went to Oman. “The travel agent had told me that he would provide me a job with an Indian family there but the conditions were completely different there”, she said, pleading that several other Punjabi girls who were being subjected to slavery by the Arab families, too, need to be rescued and brought back.

As Sikander Singh told him that he had mortgaged his house to take Rs 2 lakh loan to send his daughter to Oman, the MP offered him the same amount so that he could get freed from this additional burden.