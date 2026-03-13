Bhajji extends Rs 20 lakh grant to rural football academy in Adampur

In a major boost to grassroots sports development, Sant Baba Dilawar Singh Sports Academy, a rural football training initiative in Daroli Kalan village of the Adampur block, has received financial assistance of around Rs 20 lakh from from former Indian cricketer and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Harbhajan Singh. The grant, provided under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD), will be used to strengthen the academy’s sports infrastructure.

Officials of the academy said the funds will be utilised to construct essential facilities including a kitchen, washrooms, restrooms and other basic infrastructure required to support young players undergoing training at the centre.

The academy which operates under a trust registered in 2022, has been working to nurture football talent from rural pockets. Currently, around 35 players in the under14 and under17 categories are receiving training at the academy.

According to Academy officials, the initiative was launched with the belief that the region possesses strong sporting potential. They pointed out that the surrounding areas have already produced talented footballers including Salamat Ali and Anwar Ali who have represented the country in the under17 national football team.

To identify promising players, the academy conducts screening trials in nearby villages. Youngsters are selected based on their performance and are then provided professional training free of cost. In addition to coaching, the academy also provides players with sports kits and monitors their diet to ensure proper fitness and development.

Despite its commitment to nurturing talent, the academy has been operating without proper infrastructure since its inception due to financial constraints. Training sessions have largely been conducted on basic grounds without supporting facilities, making it challenging to provide a structured environment for the players.

Academy officials said that in view of these challenges, they approached Harbhajan Singh for assistance. “After learning about the initiative and the potential of the players, he extended support through a grant of around Rs 20 lakh about a week ago,” they said.

The funding is expected to transform the academy’s functioning by enabling the construction of essential facilities that will support players during training and camps.