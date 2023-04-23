Bharat adjudged best researcher during two-day law festival

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, April 22

The Legal Odyssey, an event organised by Panjab University SSG Regional Centre, Hoshiarpur, concluded on Saturday with Chief Guest Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj, High Court of Punjab and Haryana, presiding over the valedictory ceremony.

During the programme, Justice Bhardwaj felicitated the winners of various competitions with cash prizes. In the quiz competition, Team 005 from University Institute of Legal Studies, emerged as the winner, while Team 001 from University Institute of Engineering and Technology, became the runner-up. The winners were awarded a cash prize of Rs 3,000 and the runner-up received Rs 1,500.

In the moot court competition, Team T002 of Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, won the first prize of Rs 25,000, while the runner-up team TO06 of CT Institute of Law was awarded Rs 15,000. Bharat Jangra of Panjab University received the best researcher award and was given a cash prize of Rs 5,000. Paarth Jain from GNDU, Jalandhar, became the best mooter and was awarded Rs 5,000.

Justice Rajesh Bhardwaj congratulated the winners and encouraged other participants to work harder to improve their practical skills. Brajesh Sharma extended the vote of thanks during the event.