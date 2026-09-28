Bhogpur doctor gets AIR 15 in NEET PG

Bhogpur resident Dr Arsh Arora has secured All-India Rank 15 in NEET PG 2026, scoring 616 out of 720. Arsh has achieved this feat in his first attempt after completing his MBBS from Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, earlier this year.

Talking about his preparation, Arsh said consistency and sticking to one source of preparation helped him secure the rank. He said during his internship, hectic work hours made it difficult to devote fixed hours to studies. However, after completing his MBBS in May, he was able to dedicate around nine to 10 hours every day to prepare for the examination.

Advertisement

Despite the intensive preparation schedule, Arsh said he made sure to take some time away from studies. He would hang out with his friends and play table tennis, which helped him take a break from the demanding preparation routine. Arsh is now aspiring to pursue his specialisation in general medicine from Delhi.

Advertisement

His father, Rajinder Arora, is a businessman as well as a journalist, while his mother, Shivali Arora, is serving as the Principal of Cambridge Earth School, Tanda. Arsh’s younger brother, Praney Arora, is currently pursuing first year MBBS at GMC, Amritsar, making medical education a significant part of the family’s academic journey.

The family expressed happiness over Arsh’s achievement and attributed his success to his hard work, dedication and focused approach towards his studies.