Sprinter Gurindervir Singh of Bhogpur has advanced to the semifinals of the men's 100m after finishing second in his heat at the Asian Games in Japan on Thursday. He clocked 10.38 seconds to secure his place in the next round, scheduled for Friday.

Gurindervir, who has a personal best of 10.09 seconds, had set the mark at the Federation Cup in Ranchi this year in May. The 100m sprinter will now look to convert his qualification into a medal, expressing confidence after advancing to the semifinals.

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His performances at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the World Athletics Continental Tour Silver Meet in Bhubaneswar were not up to the mark.

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For his family, however, Gurindervir's journey to the international stage has been years in the making.

His father, retired ASI Kamaljit Singh, had earlier told The Tribune how he first noticed his son's remarkable speed when Gurindervir was a child.

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"Badi jaldi ohne mere jinni speed fad layi, bahut furtila si (He very quickly matched my speed; he was extremely agile from the beginning)," Kamaljit had recalled with pride, describing the first time he took young Gurindervir to the ground and realised there was something special about his speed.

When Gurindervir was in Class VI, his first coach Sarwan Singh had also seen his potential. He told Kamaljit with confidence: "Eh munda India da top da player banega (This boy will become one of India’s top players)."

Those words remained with Kamaljit as he supported his son's athletics journey despite the financial challenges involved.

"Coaches told me I would have to spend money if I wanted him to become a player. I was ready to do anything, even beyond my means," Kamaljit had said.

Now, with a place in the 100m semifinals secured, along with Gurindervir, the sports lovers are hoping that years of hard work turns into a place on the podium.