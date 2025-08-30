Bholath MLA blames EO for contaminated water crisis

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira issued a stern statement on Friday, holding the Executive Officer (EO) of Bholath Nagar Panchayat responsible for the outbreak of hepatitis and other severe infections due to the supply of contaminated drinking water in the town.

Khaira termed the EO's actions as "shocking and criminally negligent," highlighting the EO's disregard for repeated warnings issued by the Senior Medical Officer (SMO) of Civil Hospital Bholath. He disclosed that the SMO had raised concerns as early as July 9, 2025, alerting the EO to the presence of harmful water being supplied to the town, which posed a significant health risk.

"Despite the SMO's official warning over 50 days ago, the EO has taken no action to ensure clean and safe drinking water for the residents of Bholath. This neglect has directly resulted in the spread of hepatitis and other waterborne diseases, putting thousands of lives in danger," Khaira stated.

The MLA accused municipal authorities of turning a blind eye to the suffering of the town's residents and demanded immediate accountability. He called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Health Minister Dr. Ravjot Singh, and Chief Secretary Punjab to intervene and take swift and decisive action against the EO for his gross negligence.

"The health and safety of our citizens cannot be compromised due to bureaucratic apathy. It is unacceptable that despite clear medical warnings, no efforts were made to prevent contaminated water from reaching households. The ongoing suffering of residents is a direct consequence of this failure," Khaira emphasised.

Khaira also urged the state government to urgently deploy medical relief camps, supply clean drinking water, and offer compensation to the families affected by the outbreak. He assured residents that he would continue to advocate for justice until the issue was fully addressed and the responsible parties held accountable.

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Harpal Singh confirmed that residents of certain localities in Bholath had suffered due to damage to a sewerage pipe.

SDM Bholath, Devi Goyal, informed The Tribune that the issue had been partially resolved. Senior Medical Officer Dr Harjinder Singh also spoke to The Tribune, stating that around 15 cases of gastroenteritis were admitted yesterday, all of whom are recovering well. He added that 2-3 more patients were admitted on Friday. He also noted that he had sent another letter to the concerned officers yesterday.