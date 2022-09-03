Bhuna mill sold, relief likely for sugarcane farmers protesting on Phagwara highway

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara,September 2

In a development that is likely to pave way for payment of pending dues to the protesting sugarcane farmers on the Phagwara highway, SDM Satwant Singh today said Rs 23.76-crore sale deed of the Bhuna mill in Haryana had been registered.

He said the deed was scheduled to be registered yesterday, but the buyer could not purchase stamp papers of about Rs 98 lakh. After the completion of formalities today, the deed was registered today.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni described it delayed but the right step. He said now the sale deed amount should be transferred into the accounts of the farmers. Meanwhile, farmers’ dharna entered Day 26 today. Sahni of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said the protesting farmers would hold a meeting tomorrow to decide the next course of action.

