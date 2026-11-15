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Home / Jalandhar / Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoins SAD, second time in 2 years   

Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoins SAD, second time in 2 years   

SAD president Sukhbir Badal inducts the ex-Punjab minister into the party at Begowal, Kaur's hometown in Kapurthala district

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PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:12 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Bibi Jagir Kaur presents Sukhbir Badal a painting of former CM Parkash Singh Badal at Begowal. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal on Sunday, marking her second return to the party in over two years.

SAD president Sukhbir Badal inducted the ex-Punjab minister into the party at Begowal, Kaur's hometown in Kapurthala district.

Kaur (72) quit the SAD (Punar Surjit) and returned to the Badal-led SAD, days after former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra rejoined the party.

Kaur was the SGPC president in 1999, 2004 and 2020. She was expelled from the SAD in November 2022, when she stuck to her stand to contest the SGPC presidential poll, which she lost to SAD nominee Harjinder Dhami.

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However, she returned to the SAD in March 2024, and at that time too, Badal had inducted her into the party.

Later, she, along with other Akali leaders, turned rebel against the SAD leadership and formed the SAD Sudhar Lehar.

Kaur represented the Bholath Assembly constituency in Kapurthala district thrice as a SAD MLA – in 1997, 2002 and 2012.

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In 2022, she unsuccessfully contested from Bholath, losing to Congress's Sukhpal Khaira.

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