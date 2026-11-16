Bibi’s return adds new twist to Bholath politics

Former SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur rejoined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at a gathering in Bholath on Sunday, marking her second return to the party and potentially setting the stage for a high-profile electoral contest in the constituency.

Her comeback is expected to intensify the political battle in Bholath, where Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira is the sitting MLA. Party leaders indicated that Jagir Kaur is likely to be fielded from the constituency in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Addressing a gathering, SAD president Sukhbir Badal appealed to people to support Bibi Jagir Kaur and ensure her victory in the upcoming elections, urging them to make her an MLA.

Expressing gratitude to Badal for being present at the event, Bibi Jagir Kaur said, “Tusi saanu shakti den vaaste aaye ho, takat den aaye ho” (You have come to give us strength and power). She also expressed confidence that her supporters would stand firmly with her and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

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Appealing to those present to extend their support to the party, she said, “Eh saara tabbar tuhada hai, Akali Dal da” (This entire family belongs to you and the Akali Dal).

In her address, Bibi Jagir Kaur also invoked former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, whom she referred to as 'mere baap', saying that her speech would remain incomplete without remembering him and acknowledging his contribution.

Taking aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, she raised concerns over drug abuse and corruption, alleging that corruption had become a major issue in her area. She also credited the previous SAD government with bringing several development projects to Bholath, asserting that the constituency had witnessed significant development during the Akali Dal's tenure.

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During the gathering, Bibi Jagir Kaur was seen meeting supporters and interacting with them individually, giving special attention to those who had come to welcome her back into the party.

Speaking about the affection shown by her supporters, she said, “See, all these are people who love me and have come here for me. I admire them a lot too.”

With Bibi Jagir Kaur's return to SAD and indications of a possible electoral contest from Bholath, the political contest in the constituency could gain momentum, particularly with sitting Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in the fray.