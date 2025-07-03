DT
PT
Bid on RTI activist's life in Model Town

Bid on RTI activist's life in Model Town

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:53 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
City-based RTI activist Simranjit Singh had a narrow escape when two youths fired gunshots at him while he was coming out of a gym in Model Town.

Simranjit Singh said he came out of the gym at his usual time of 9:15 pm and was just about to sit in his vehicle when two youths came in front of him and one of them fired shots at him. "They missed the shots. Luckily, when the assailant re-loaded his pistol to fire again, the bullet got stuck in the pistol", said the activist.

Simranjit said he got the time to return to the gym. "During this, I even fell down and got slightly hurt. But the assailants did not follow me to the gym for they were perhaps aware that it was still crowded", he said, adding that he immediately called the police.

The police have taken the CCTV footages from the area to identify the attackers. Simranjit has given the statement that he was already getting threats from gangsters who had patronage from some colonisers of the city. "I have shared the details with the police. They have lodged an FIR against the accused", he added.

