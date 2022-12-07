Bid to kidnap girl foiled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 6

An attempt to kidnap a minor girl was foiled in Phagwara today. The youth was nabbed by bystanders while attempting to kidnap the girl near Shri Hanuman Garhi here on Monday afternoon.

Sunny, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara, told the police that he was returning home after picking his minor daughter from school, but as he felt uneasy, he went to a nearby washroom. Meanwhile, the accused dragged and attempted to abduct his minor daughter. The girl raised an alarm and people succeeded in nabbing the accused who was later handed over to the police.

The police have arrested the alleged kidnapper under Section 365 of IPC. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar in Zeera, police said.