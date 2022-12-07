Bid to kidnap girl foiled

Phagwara, December 6
An attempt to kidnap a minor girl was foiled in Phagwara today. The youth was nabbed by bystanders while attempting to kidnap the girl near Shri Hanuman Garhi here on Monday afternoon.
Sunny, a resident of Pehchan Nagar, Phagwara, told the police that he was returning home after picking his minor daughter from school, but as he felt uneasy, he went to a nearby washroom. Meanwhile, the accused dragged and attempted to abduct his minor daughter. The girl raised an alarm and people succeeded in nabbing the accused who was later handed over to the police.
The police have arrested the alleged kidnapper under Section 365 of IPC. The accused was identified as Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ajit Singh Nagar in Zeera, police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi MCD election results 2022 LIVE updates: AAP edges past BJP in neck-and-neck contest; Cong far behind
AAP wins 36 seats, BJP 32 and Congress 4
RBI hikes benchmark lending rate by 35 basis points to tame inflation
With the latest hike, the repo rate or the short-term lendin...
PM Modi urges leaders of all parties to make collective efforts to make winter session more productive
Was speaking to media ahead of the session's start