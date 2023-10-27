Bid to loot money from shop foiled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 26

A looting bid was foiled in Naggar village on Thursday afternoon. As per reports received here, two motorcycle-borne armed robbers came at Kakkar Enterprises, a money exchange shop, and asked its owner Deepak to handover cash after pointing a pistol at him.

Deepak’s brother Munish raised an alarm and threw a glass on robbers. The weapon fell down from the robber’s hand. In the chaos, a gunshot was fired and the robbers managed to flee without money. Upon receiving information, ASI Vijay Kumar rushed to the spot. The police are scanning CCTV footage to find clues of the supects. —- OC

