Big relief for residents: Banga road construction to start soon

Residents of Phagwara are set to get major relief as the long-pending demand for the construction of Banga road is finally being fulfilled. The project, worth Rs 5.20 crore, will cover approximately 5.20 kilometres and is expected to begin within the next few days.

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According to Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, who is also the in-charge of the Phagwara assembly area, the approval for the road construction has been granted by the government after his continuous efforts. He said that the issue was repeatedly raised by local residents, traders and shopkeepers due to the poor condition of the road for a long time.

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He added that he took up the matter with the Punjab government after the demand was brought to his notice. Earlier, the construction of Palahi road was also completed following similar efforts and now Banga road has been approved for redevelopment. The work is expected to start next week. Local shopkeepers, traders and residents welcomed the decision.