Almost two weeks after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab AAP in-charge Manish Sisodia were discharged in the alleged Delhi liquor scam, the party has started the public screening of a video of YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in Punjab.

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Pawan Kumar Tinu, Chairman of the Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank and Adampur Halqa in charge, organised the screening of the video titled “India’s biggest conspiracy, reality of Delhi liquor scam” at Alawalpur town of Adampur on Friday.

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After the screening, Tinu told the gathering, "The YouTuber has exposed the conspiracy fabricated by the Bharatiya Janata Party to defame the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, along with other senior AAP leaders. This documentary has revealed the lies of the BJP. The Delhi CM was sent to jail on charges of a fake scam that never even occurred. Since there was not an iota of evidence, the Delhi court declared the case baseless and discharged Kejriwal along with other leaders."

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Tinu said the video would be shown in every village "so that the people know the truth".

Several party leaders have been promoting the video on their social media channels for the past few days.