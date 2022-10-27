Bihar man buries 6-month-old daughter for want of son, held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 26

The city police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly killed and buried his six-month-old daughter in the ground because he wanted a son. The accused has been identified as Arjun, a native of Bihar, who was presently residing here at Pholriwal villagein Jalandhar.

As per police officials, the incident took place on Diwali night. They said the accused had taken his daughter to a water tank in the village, where he first killed her and later buried her body in the ground. The wife of the accused and her relatives have also alleged that the little girl was raped before being murdered, but the police were yet to confirm the same.

Report awaited If the medical reports confirm that the girl was raped before being murdered, its section will be added to the FIR.Aditya, ADCP-2

ADCP-2 Aditya said the police on Tuesday received information about the murder of a six-month-old girl in the village, following which they reached the spot and started investigation. He said the body of the victim was recovered from near the water tank, and was sent for postmortem at the Civil Hospital.

He said from the preliminary investigation it was known that the man killed his daughter for want of a boy. The statements of his wife, and other relatives and village residents have been recorded. He added that the accused has been booked under Section 302 of the IPC for murder, and they are waiting for the medical reports of the victim.