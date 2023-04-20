Bihar man’s murder case cracked, 3 held

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 19

The city police claimed to have solved the murder case of a Bihar native, Ram Kumar. He was brutally beaten to death by unidentified persons at a vacant plot near Income Tax Colony here on Tuesday morning. The police have arrested three persons in this connection.

Those arrested have been identified as Laxman Das Khushwaha, Nathu Khushwaha, both natives of Madhya Pradesh,

and Jagan Nath, a resident of Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh (UP). Four other persons namely Suresh, Lambu Gautam, Ghanshyam and Nand Ram are still at large.

As per police officials, a minor argument between Ram Kumar and the suspects was said to be the reason behind the murder. They said Ram Kumar, along with his nephew Shyam, was crossing from near the Income Tax Colony. Laxman and Jagan Nath started fighting with them accusing them of passing derogatory remarks. They said the suspects confessed to assaulting Ram Kumar with iron rods and batons with the help of their accomplices, who were absconding.

“The suspects have been taken on police remand for further investigation. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding persons,” police officials said.

A case under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Division Number 6 police station.

