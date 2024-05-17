Bike mechanic ends life

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, May 16

A motorcycle mechanic, a resident of nearby Dada village, ended his life by hanging himself from a tree. Mental stress has been cited as the reason behind the extreme step. The police recorded proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and handed over the body of the deceased to his family after a post-mortem examination.

The police received information today morning that a body of a person was hanging from a tree in Bhangi Cho near Dhobighat Chowk. The body was taken down after the police reached the spot.

The deceased was identified as Sukhjinder (32). His father Des Raj, a resident of Dada village, told the police that his son Sukhjinder was living with his wife and two children at Bassi Purani village. He used to work as a motorcycle mechanic at Bajwara village. Des Raj said when he called his son three days ago, he seemed upset.

On Wednesday, Des Raj’s daughter-in-law Balbir Kaur had lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station that Sukhjinder had gone to Delhi three days ago to get a visa, but did not return. Des Raj told the police that his son was mentally disturbed due to which he took the extreme step. Investigation officer (IO) ASI Manveer Singh said the reasons behind suicide were being investigated.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur