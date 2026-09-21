Bike stolen from Civil Hospital

Phagwara: A Splendor motorcycle belonging to Balihar Singh, a resident of Ghumman village near Phagwara, was reportedly stolen from the Civil Hospital, Phagwara. According to information Balihar Singh had parked his motorcycle before entering the hospital to visit a patient. When he came out, he found the vehicle missing.

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Three booked for ₹13-lakh fraud

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have registered case of fraud against three persons for allegedly defrauding Satin Creditcare Network Limited of approximately Rs 13 lakh by tampering with customers’ Aadhaar and voter identity cards. According to the police report, the accused have been identified as Mandeep Singh, a manager at the company’s Nakodar branch, and its employees Amritpal Singh and Harpinder Singh. A case was registered following an inquiry into complaints and related applications.

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Man booked luring girl

Phagwara: A case has been registered against Manga, a resident of Uggi village near Nakodar following a complaint by Kuldeep, a resident of Dhaliwal village. According to the complaint, the accused allegedly lured the complainant’s minor daughter on the pretext of marriage and took her away on September 18 around 9 am. Further investigation is underway.

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One held with intoxicating tablets

Phagwara: The Phillaur police have arrested Balwar Ram, a resident of Selkiana village, after allegedly recovering 30 intoxicating tablets from his possession. According to the police, the recovery was made during patrolling in the area. A case was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused.

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Woman arrested with tablets

Phagwara: The Phillaur police have arrested Bibita Kumari, alias Babbi, a resident of Dashmesh Nagar, Ganna Pind, after allegedly recovering 20 intoxicating tablets from her possession. The police report states that the recovery was made during patrolling. A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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Two held with 50 tablets

Phagwara: The police have arrested Balwinder Ram, alias Vijay, a resident of Samrari village, and Daljit Hans, alias Deepu, presently residing in Apra village, after allegedly recovering 50 intoxicating tablets from them. According to the police, 25 tablets were recovered from each accused during patrolling in Apra village. A case was registered under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the duo.

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Man, wife held with 85 tablets

Phagwara: The Goraya police have arrested Amandeep Kumar, alias Rinku, and his wife Meena Rani, residents of Lagaria locality, after allegedly recovering 85 intoxicating tablets from them. The police report states that 45 tablets were recovered from Amandeep Kumar and 40 from Meena Rani during a search operation. A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act.

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One held with 700 gm opium

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested Gurbej Singh, alias Bheja, a resident of Angakiri village, after allegedly recovering 700 grams of opium and a Hero HF Deluxe motorcycle (bearing registration number PB08-DV-7637) from his possession. A case has been registered under Sections 18, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. Further investigation is underway.