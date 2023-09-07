Bike stolen from Dera

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked an unidentified person on the charge of stealing a motorcycle. Robin Singh, a resident of Mein Wal Molviyan village, complained to the police that he had parked his motorcycle (bearing registration No. PB-67-D-4401739) outside a dera at his village on August 17 from where it was stolen. Investigating officer Balkar Singh said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in this connection. OC

Man booked for destroying crops

Nakodar: The Nakodar Sadar police have booked a villager on the charge of destroying a woman farmer’s standing crops and threatening her family. Uggi police post-in-charge Pardeep Kumar said the suspect had been identified as Charanjit Singh. A resident of Uggi village complained to the police that the suspect forcibly ploughed his mother’s standing crops on August 3 with an intention to encroach her land and threatened their family with dire consequences. The police said a case under Sections 447 (criminal trespass), 427 (mischief) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect. OC

Proclaimed offender held

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a travel agent, a proclaimed offender (PO), who had been absconding for the last four years. SHO Yadwinder Singh said the suspect had been identified as Varinder Kherra, a resident of Lohian Khas, who is presently living in Gautam Budh Nagar, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The SHO said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and the Immigration Act was registered against the suspect in 2016 and he was declared a PO in 2019.

