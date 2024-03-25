Bike thief lands in police dragnet

Jalandhar, March 24
The Jalandhar rural police arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession here today.
The Kartarpur police laid a naka at the Sanghowal bridge. They got a tip-off that Mandeep Kumar, alias Vicky, a resident of Lidhwa, Vidhipur, and Deepak Kumar, alias Cheeku, a resident of Eesa Nagar Jalandhar, who used to steal bikes, were present in the area.
Mandeep and Deepak were waiting for a customer to sell a stolen bike at the Dugri bridge. The police arrested Mandeep with the stolen motorcycle. However, Deepak managed to flee from the spot. During questioning, Mandeep confessed to have stolen two more motorcycles.
A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC has been registered against the suspects at the Kartarpur police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP picks Maneka for Sultanpur, Kangana Mandi, Jindal Kurukshetra
5th list of 111 out | Varun Gandhi dropped from Pilibhit, VK...
INDIA bloc to hold mega rally to ‘save democracy’ on Mar 31
Alliance unites in Delhi CM Kejriwal’s support