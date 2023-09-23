Biker collides with stray cattle, dies

Phagwara, September 22
A motorcyclist was killed after his two-wheeler hit stray cattle on the link road in Hardo Sheikh village on September 20. Investigating officer (IO) Amrik Lal said the deceased was identified as Lakhvir Singh, a resident of Rampur village.
Harjinder Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Lakhvir was returning home on his bike when his two-wheeler hit stray cattle near the village. He fell on the road and died. The body was handed over to the family of the deceased after conducting a post-mortem and initiating proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC.
