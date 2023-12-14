Biker dies in accident

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, December 13

A 30-year-old man died on the spot after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle around 7.30 pm here yesterday. The deceased has been identified as Harjinder Singh, a resident of Balachaur.

Mandeep Singh, cousin of the deceased, in his statement to the police, said Harjinder was going to purchase medicines for his father from the market. The vehicle hit him when he reached the Jainpur area. As a result, he fell on the road and suffered serious injuries.

“Harjinder’s mother had died long ago and his brother lives abroad. He was staying with his father. The driver of the unidentified vehicle should be arrested at the earliest and punished as per law,” he said.

The police have registered a case against the unidentified person under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligible) of the IPC.

