Biker dies in road mishap

Nawanshahr, July 5
A youth died after his bike was hit by a tractor trailer here. The deceased has been identified as Karandeep Singh (21).
In a complaint with the police, Krishan Singh, father of the deceased, said: “My son went for work at 8.30 am. He called me around 5 pm and said he would have to work on night duty as well. Around 9.30 pm, someone called me stating that my son had met with an accident”.
Krishan said: “When I reached the spot, I came to know that my son has been shifted to the Civil Hospital. He breathed his last at the hospital. I want strict action against the driver”.
A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the tractor trailer driver.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC Collegium clears names for appointment of seven new chief justices of HCs
Chief Justices for high courts of Bombay, Gujarat, Telangana...
Biden admin urges court to deny Pakistani-based Rana's petition against extradition to India in Mumbai terror attacks
NIA is probing Rana's role in the 26/11 attacks carried out ...
18 vs 32 MLAs: Sharad upstaged in Pawar-play
NCP factions hold parallel meets | Aspire to be CM, says Aji...
Meta takes aim at Twitter with the launch of rival app Threads
Instagram users will be able to log in with their existing u...