Biker dies in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 5

A youth died after his bike was hit by a tractor trailer here. The deceased has been identified as Karandeep Singh (21).

In a complaint with the police, Krishan Singh, father of the deceased, said: “My son went for work at 8.30 am. He called me around 5 pm and said he would have to work on night duty as well. Around 9.30 pm, someone called me stating that my son had met with an accident”.

Krishan said: “When I reached the spot, I came to know that my son has been shifted to the Civil Hospital. He breathed his last at the hospital. I want strict action against the driver”.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered against the tractor trailer driver.