Biker dies in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur: A youth died on the spot after a Bullet motorcycle and a pick-up van collided head-on near Baba Bhagi Shah Darbar on the Adda Jhir Da Khuh-Datarpur road on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Kartik Sohal, a resident of Handwal village. After getting information, the Talwara police reached the spot and took the body into their custody. OC

Three booked in dowry case

Phagwara: The Nurmahal police have booked three persons for dowry harassment. The suspects have been identified as Harash Kumar, a resident of Ahiya Pur village falling under the Tanda police station in Hoshiarpur district, his father Ravinder Kumar and mother Shashi Sondhi. Neelam, a resident of Mohalla Krishna Nagar, Nurmahal, told the Jalandhar (rural) SSP that the suspects were torturing her for dowry ever since her marriage and also used abusive language against her. Investigating officer Varinder Mohan Singh said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 498-A (torturing woman for dowry) of the IPC had been registered. No arrest had been made so far. OC

Man nabbed on assault charge

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a person on the charges of assault and rioting. Investigating officer Puran Singh said the suspect had been identified as Jaswinder Singh, alias Ekam, a resident of Udho Wal village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. Lovpreet, a resident of Parjian Khurd village, told the police that the suspect assaulted him and his colleagues on January 27. The IO said a case under Sections 323, 324, 325, 326 (voluntarily causing previous hurt), 148 and 149 (rioting) of the IPC had been registered against the suspect and his accomplices.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur