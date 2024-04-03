Biker flees with woman’s chain

Phagwara: A motorcycle-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain from a woman. Kajal, a resident of Mohalla Dherian in Shahkot, told the police that she was returning home on her scooter on the evening of March 31 and her sister was riding pillion. An unidentified motorcycle-borne person snatched her gold chain near Jain Hospital. Meanwhile, two unidentified masked motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a Germany- based NRI, Manjinder Singh, in Chahal Nagar area on Monday. The suspects managed to flee after snatching the gold chain. The police have registered cases. OC
Man held with illicit liquor
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested a person on the charge of selling illicit liquor. The suspect has been identified as Jaspal alias Dara, a resident of Mahun Wal village. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said 300 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from his possession. A case has been registered against the suspect. The Bilga police also booked a person, Gabbar Singh of Bhode village, for brewing illicit liquor and recovered 1,000 litres of lahan (raw liquor) and utensils for storing it from him.
