Biker killed in hit-and-run near Phillaur

A motorcycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the highway in Phillaur late on Friday night after being struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The incident occurred near a Shiv temple, where the victim fell onto the road and died on the spot due to a severe head injury. The deceased was identified as Ashwini Kumar, a resident of Ludhiana.

His body and the damaged motorcycle reportedly lay in the middle of the road for nearly half an hour, causing inconvenience to passing motorists. Following calls from the public, Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) in-charge Jaswinder Singh reached the spot, took custody of the body and got the motorcycle removed from the road.

The matter was later reported to the local police. Jaswinder Singh stated that the SSF team was informed about the accident by a passerby.

On reaching the scene, they found the motorcycle badly damaged and the youth lying in a pool of blood. He was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police officials said that the offending vehicle and its driver could not be traced immediately.