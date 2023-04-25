Biker killed in phagwara village

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: A motorcyclist was killed on the spot in a road mishap near village Bohani on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Jaskaran Singh, a resident of village Patrran. The accident took place when the bike on which he was riding was hit by speeding vehicle. The police have registered a case against the vehicle driver who managed to flee. The body has been handed over to the family after autopsy conducted at the local Civil Hospital. OC

2 peddlers held with 350 pills

Phagwara: The police arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 350 intoxicant tablets from their possession on Sunday night. The accused were identified as Gopi and Vivek, residents of Satnampura, Phagwara. The accused were nabbed at a check-point. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. oc

Trader held with 24 liquor bottles

Phagwara: The police have arrested a trader and recovered 24 bottles of illicit liquor from his possession. The arrested accused was identified as Sumit, a resident of Riwari. A case under the Excise Act has been registered.