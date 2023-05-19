Biker killed in road accident

Phagwara, May 18
A youth died on the spot while pillion rider suffered serious injuries after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car near Narur village in the Phagwara sub-division today.
The deceased has been identified as Karambir Singh of Bhungarani village. The injured person, identified as Jai Singh, is admitted to the Civil Hospital here.
The police have registered a case under Sections 304A, 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC against the car driver. They police handed over the body to his family members after the post-mortem examination.
