Biker killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, October 10

A man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by another vehicle near Pandori Beet village on the Garhshankar-Nangal road last night.

The deceased has been identified as Sohan Lal (30), a resident of Tabba village. The incident took place while he was returning home after meeting his relatives.

The police reached the spot and took the body into their possession.

According to sources, the police have registered a case against an unidentified person for hitting his motorcycle.

The body was handed over to the family members after the post-mortem examination.

#Nangal