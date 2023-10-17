Biker killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 16

In a devastating incident near Rama Mandi on Jalandhar-Ludhiana highway, a young biker lost his life in a fatal road accident. The accident was of such gravity that it resulted in severe head injuries to young man.

The incident occurred on Monday morning between 8:30 am and 9:45 am. Upon receiving information, the Jalandhar Cantt police arrived at the spot to initiate an investigation.

The victim, identified as Prashant, was riding a Pulsar motorcycle. He was en route from Rama Mandi to Jalandhar city when accident happened near the Army Headquarters. The police said the deceased was a migrant of nearly 30 to 32 years of age.

The police said following a thorough investigation, further action would be taken.

“At this juncture, the circumstances surrounding the accident remain unclear. We are examining footage of nearby CCTV camera to determine whether the motorcycle was hit by another vehicle or if the accident happened after it skidded,” the police said.

The bike was impounded and the victim’s body was sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

