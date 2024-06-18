Biker killed in road accident

Hoshiarpur: A youth died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by an unidentified truck on the Hoshiarpur-Tanda road. According to information, Ramesh Chander, a resident of Pandori Khajur village, told the police that when his son, Jatinder Kumar (26), was going towards Bullowal village, an unidentified truck hit his motorcycle. As a result, he fell on the road and died on the spot. The police have registered a case against the unidentified truck driver.
