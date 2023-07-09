Biker killed in road mishap

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 8

A 24-year-old youth, Abhijit Bharaj, lost his life in a road accident on the Phagwara-Chandigarh highway late last night. The incident took place while he was on a joyride on a motorcycle which he bought recently.

Eyewitnesses claimed that his bike went out of control, before skidding and ramming into a divider. The biker died on the spot. It has been learnt that Abhijit was the nephew of industrialist Narendra Bharaj.

The Kapurthala police said the body was handed over to the kin of the deceased after conducting a post-mortem examination.