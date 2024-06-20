Biker killed in road mishap

Phagwara: A youth was killed after the bike he was riding was hit by a speeding vehicle near Eastwood village on the highway here on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Naresh Banga, a resident of Khanpur village near Mukandpur. The police have registered a case under Section 304A of the IPC against the vehicle driver who managed to flee from the spot. OC
Bike thief in police net
Phagwara: The police have arrested a bike thief and recovered a stolen motorcycle from his possession on Tuesday night. The suspect has been identified as Kuldip Singh, alias Deepa, a resident of Mukandpur. A case under Section 379 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect. OC
Three drug peddlers held
Nakodar: The Shahkot police have arrested two drug peddlers for selling heroin. The suspects have been identified as Rahul, a resident of Mohalla Dhorriyan, Shahkot, and Midda, a resident of Talwandi Bhai in Ferozepur district. Investigating officer (IO) Surinder Singh said the police recovered seven grams of heroin and drug money worth Rs 41,000 from their possession. The IO said a case under Sections 21-A, 27-A, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the suspects. The Nakodar Sadar police arrested a drug peddler and recovered 104 intoxicant tablets from his possession, said investigating officer Balvir Singh. The suspect has been identified as Rajveer Singh, alias Raja, a resident of Rahim Pur village. OC
Illicit liquor recovered
Nakodar: The police have arrested a person for selling illicit country-made liquor. The suspect has been identified as Raj Pal, alias Raju, a resident of Beetlan village falling under the Mehat Pur police station. Investigating officer Sarabjit Singh said 30 bottles of illicit liquor were seized from his possession. A case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Punjab Excise Act had been registered against the suspect.
